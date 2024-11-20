Mohegan Tribe Chief Malerba steps down as U.S. Treasurer after historic term

When Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba was sworn in as U.S. Treasurer two years ago, she became the first Native American to hold the position.

President Joe Biden appointed Malerba in 2022. Now, she has decided to step away. In an interview with WSHU, Malerba spoke about her decision to leave. She said that she had always intended to stay for one term.

“I was really excited to be able to continue my work on a national level. I had worked on various policy initiatives over the course of my time,” Malerba said. “So that was an opportunity that I didn't want to pass up, but I also didn't want to be away from my own tribe for too long.”

In 2010, Malerba made history when she became chief of the Mohegan Tribe as the first woman to serve in the tribe’s modern history. The lifetime appointment is made by the Tribe’s Council of Elders. Before being appointed U.S. Treasurer, Malerba worked on the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee. She said that role naturally led to her continuing her work with the department.

Jessica Hill / AP Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at Tribal offices in Uncasville, Connecticut.

During her term as U.S. Treasurer, Malerba oversaw the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, which is the hub for tribal policy and communication. It was launched under her leadership and is the first of its kind. Efforts were made to develop the department’s growing relationship with tribal nations. Malerba said they were able to ensure equity in tax policy and advised guidance for treasury programs for tribal communities.

“What happens is, with many small tribes, you may have one or two people that are managing all of the grants and all of the funding that is coming in, and it can feel overwhelming when each grant has different reporting, or each stream of funding has different requirements to apply for and then report on,” Malerba said.

The State Small Business Credit Initiative allowed for the approval of more than $500 million in funding to go out to tribal nations or small businesses for economic development. The office was able to codify the General Welfare Exclusion Act, which was passed in 2014, to recognize tribes as separate governments

“We were able to do a proposed rule on the tax status of tribally chartered corporations. This is a tax equity issue for tribes states if they are using a business to provide governmental revenue,” Malerba said. “Tribes have been asking for the same consideration because tribes, unlike states, don't have a tax base.”

The Office of Tribal and Native Affairs was established as a team within the Treasury Department, with funding given to tribal nations through Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill. It is uncertain where funding for the department will come from in the future, but Malerba has hopes for the office’s future. She wants the team to continue working as internal consultants within the Treasury.

“Both in a consultative way, but also in an educational way so that as they continue their work. They can educate each agency and each office within the Treasury about tribes, what's unique about tribes, and how best to think about a policy that will be impactful for tribes and will help tribes develop their economy,” Malerba said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen presented Malerba with the Alexander Hamilton Award on Oct. 10, which is considered the Treasury Department’s highest honor. The award is presented annually to an outstanding individual who has improved the department.

Malerba’s last day with the Treasury Department was Friday, Nov. 15. She said her exit was planned before the national election.

President-Elect Donald Trump will appoint a new U.S. Treasurer when he takes office again next year. On Tuesday, he announced Wall Street Executive Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary pick. Lutnick is the chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald. Trump has yet to announce his pick for U.S. Treasurer.

The Mohegan Tribe

For Malerba, she is excited to be back in Connecticut to step into her role as Mohegan Chief full-time. She wants to engage more in various cultural aspects of being the chief, including improving her beadwork and learning more of the Mohegan language through the language restoration project.

“I am going to engage myself with the immersion classes that are offered and the workbook classes that are offered so I can become more proficient and more fluent,” Malerba said. “My goal is to definitely start being able to speak in phrases and to converse with our Mohegan people in our own language once again.”