CT no longer top choice for Sun, Lamont says

The future of the Connecticut Sun, the state’s WNBA and only professional sports team, is still unclear.

The Mohegan tribe has been trying to sell the team for weeks now, but it’s not clear who is going to buy it. Parties from Connecticut, Boston and Rhode Island have all shown interest.

It’s ultimately up to the WNBA’s Board of Directors and NBA leadership to decide who buys the team.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said Connecticut is no longer at the top of the list.

“I don't think it's anything that we control now,” Lamont said. “I think the NBA has an idea about TV markets and perhaps some other things, but we're in there fighting and they're giving us a fair shot.”

The Sun has been in Connecticut for more than two decades. The tribe bought the team for 10 million dollars in 2003. They’ve made it to the playoffs 17 times since they started playing at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Over 20 years, the value of the team has skyrocketed. Sportico estimates it’s now worth $180 million, up significantly since just a year earlier.

Ratings and attendance have shot up since University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark joined the league, and popularity has continued to grow with the arrival of UConn legend Paige Bueckers this season.