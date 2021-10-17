-
Shootings are on the rise in some of Connecticut’s biggest cities. Some lawmakers from those cities want more money for gun violence prevention.Lawmakers…
-
Connecticut State Senator Marilyn Moore agreed to pay a $300 fine to the State Elections Enforcement Commission over her campaign for Bridgeport mayor in…
-
A state lawmaker in Connecticut’s largest city wants an investigation into the death of a man killed at a former strip club run by a city council…
-
Senate Democrats in Connecticut chose Juneteenth to announce an ambitious social justice agenda for their upcoming special session. It includes proposals…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning that voters cannot sue to overturn the results of an election. The decision ends a months-long legal…
-
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has claimed victory against write-in candidate, State Senator Marilyn Moore. This will be his seventh term as mayor. Ganim…
-
The Connecticut Supreme Court has allowed Bridgeport’s election to move forward today, while it weighs whether to throw out the results of the Democratic…
-
Bridgeport’s November 5th election will proceed as normal after a judge decided not to throw out the results of the Democratic primary.Superior Court…
-
Attorneys delviered their closing arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of this year’s Democratic primary election in Bridgeport,…
-
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says seniors living in housing complexes have complained of voter intimidation. This comes ahead of the November 5 election,…