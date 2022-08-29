Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

-
Connecticut residents are campaigning for lower heat and oil costs — and more federal assistance to cover the bill.
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s coffers have been swelled with $30 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act money approved by state lawmakers last November, and another $20 million from the federal omnibus spending package passed by Congress last December.
Energy prices are soaring this winter, but Connecticut and Long Island residents have options for financial relief.
Connecticut lawmakers will return to the state Capitol after Thanksgiving for a special session — their agenda will include taking action to help low income residents afford the high cost of energy this winter.
Connecticut will receive $21 million in emergency supplemental funding to help heat low-income homes this winter season.
As the Northeast braces for an expensive winter heating season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for an additional $1 billion for the Home Energy Assistance Program in upcoming temporary budget talks.
Low-income households in Connecticut in need of heating assistance this winter can apply for state help starting Sept. 1. The state has set aside $79 million for the program.