LIHEAP funding will help New York and Connecticut residents with home energy bills

Cold weather is coming, and energy costs remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Connecticut and New York residents can get help paying for their heat bill through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This year, LIHEAP has allocated more than $3.5 billion across the country to help Americans pay their heat bills.

According to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), New York will receive more than $360 million. She said she hopes that money will be able to support low-income families across the state.

“On average, New Yorkers spend nearly $2,400 on energy every year,” Gilibrand said. “This can be an extraordinary burden on lo- income New Yorkers, often forcing them to make the difficult choice between paying their utility bills or paying for groceries or medicine.”

Accu-weather predicts the New York City area could see 10 times as much snow this winter than the region saw last year.

Gilibrand said that could be a disaster for New York families who can not afford to keep the heat on.

“Just last year, nearly 50 people died in a catastrophic blizzard in Western New York,” Gillibrand said. “And several of those lost were found in homes without heat. Going without heat is simply not an option for many families.”

Connecticut will receive more than $70 million from the program.

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (D-CT-02) called on Connecticut legislators to further support the program with additional state funding.

“With colder months around the corner, we know demand will again be high for this critical help, and today’s announcement will help funding levels meet the demands of those in need,” Courtney said. “I also encourage Governor Lamont and the state legislature to consider using additional state funds to support the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program if the needs of Connecticut residents exceed the federal LIHEAP allocation.”

Use the new LIHEAP eligibility tool, found on the federal Department of Health and Human Services, to see if you qualify for assistance.