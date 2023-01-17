DeLauro touts LIHEAP funding secured to offset rising home heating oil costs in Connecticut

Connecticut residents are campaigning for lower heat and oil costs — and more federal assistance to cover the bill.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn, spoke with activists and elected officials about the importance of heat and air conditioning access as rates continue to rise.

DeLauro is advocating for continued investments to LIHEAP, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. She recently secured $1 billion for the federal LIHEAP program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“We need to lower heating costs," DeLauro said. "That's what we need to do. It will help families to save money, it reduces health and potentially mortality issues in our state. So we have to continue to invest in LIHEAP, reduce energy insecurity and costs, and improve health outcomes.”

The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 allocated an estimated $20 million in emergency funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP is expected to receive an additional $86.4 million in funding.