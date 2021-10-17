-
Advocates for digital privacy are finding allies among librarians.The Library Freedom Project trains librarians and advocates for measures that protect…
The role of public libraries continues to change in response to the internet. A recent study by the Pew Research Center found 63 percent of library…
Homeowners in the Bayport-Blue Point Library district on Long Island will soon decide whether to buy the Ursuline Convent and turn it into a new library…
Without a state budget in place, Connecticut is operating under executive order. Governor Dannel Malloy has outlined cuts to get state finances in line.…
Dozens of librarians in Connecticut rallied at the Capitol building in Hartford Wednesday in opposition to nearly four million dollars in cuts in Governor…