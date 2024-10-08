CT State Library launches digital literacy pilot program

The Connecticut State Library announced Monday the launch of the Digital Equity Pilot Project to kick off National Digital Inclusion Week.

Residents can now get free one-on-one tech assistance with their devices and learn internet skills at select libraries. Through the program, they can make appointments with trained "digital navigators" or digital mentors to get support in using their computers, tablets, smartphones, and other digital devices.

Librarian Deborah Schander said the week spotlights the importance of digital inclusion and equity. Schander said the program available throughout the week is a way to bridge the digital divide by teaching people how to use technology.

“We have so many people across the state of Connecticut who don’t have access to the internet, who cannot afford a smartphone or other devices. Or simply are uncomfortable with them,” Schander said.

The initiative is funded through a $250,000 national leadership grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It will run through May 2025 and be available at seven area libraries. Schander said the state applied for the competitive grant after it saw a need within the community for these resources

This program can help residents who need to complete tasks online, such as scheduling doctor appointments, making online payments or simply communicating with family members virtually. Schander said the program is tailored to the participants and their individual needs.it's

“It’s not just about getting a device or internet access into somebody's hands, its about that personal connection,” Schander said.

Christine Gauvreau is the digital inclusion consultant at the Connecticut State Library. Gauvreau said the grant funding includes the use of trained bilingual “digital navigators.” Residents who need assistance can speak with digital mentors in English, Spanish and Arabic.

“We came together as (libraries) and did a community needs assessment. And we discovered that one of the most needed was this digital mentorship in various languages,” Gauvreau said.

The grant only allows funding for three languages, which Gauvreau said was determined by the libraries' highest need. She said the state library hopes to expand the program to other languages in the future.

“We hope that with the new state digital equity plan to come, there will be more resources that will allow libraries to expand in their navigation to meet the needs of all their communities,” Gauvreau said.