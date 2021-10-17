League of Women Voters

-
Supporters of holding a constitutional convention to fix problems in state government say they are disappointed with the resounding defeat of the measure…
-
What began in January as an ambitious reform package to address a wave of corruption at the Capitol, proposed by Governor Cuomo, dwindled to just two…
-
With the legislative session down to the wire, groups for and against bills, including expansion of Uber ride services and ethics reform, came to the…
-
New York State Senate Republicans on the Elections Committee cast a vote on closing a campaign finance loophole that has played a role in recent…
-
Lawmakers worked toward a budget deal on Monday as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated he’s making some concessions on the minimum wage.Governor…
-
The controversial New York State ethics commission is in the midst of a review by a panel appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature.…
-
For the last several weeks Suffolk County lawmakers have been negotiating next year's budget. The $2.8 billion spending package is expected to be unveiled…