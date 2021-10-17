-
A federal judge has rejected Suffolk County’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit against its police department involving allegedly discriminatory traffic stops.…
Organización Latino Americana received nearly $100,000 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund vaccine outreach to Latinx…
Connecticut’s child welfare agency is funding access to over 60 mental health care providers who offer evidence-based practices to help children cope…
Black and Latino clergy in Bridgeport, Connecticut, rolled up their sleeves and got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.The group of nine…
The NAACP on Long Island said it will consider filing another lawsuit against the Town of Islip over its plans to redistrict before the November…
Latinx residents on Long Island praised this week a settlement in a federal lawsuit that overturned the town of Islip’s voting system that they say…