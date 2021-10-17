-
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Attorney General William Tong urged state regulators to reject health insurance rate hikes for next year.…
A new survey reports that 72% of small-business owners in Connecticut support a public health insurance option to compete with private plans.State…
Hospital costs are rising fast, and Connecticut and New York legislators say they’re trying to regulate the culprits, like prescription drug and…
Connecticut’s state comptroller says the state is on track to end the fiscal year with a $126 million surplus.Comptroller Kevin Lembo told Governor Ned…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo says a new law makes it possible for the public to have access to financial information about quasi-public agencies,…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo is commending the state for making progress towards accepting the idea that gay couples can successfully adopt and…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo says he’s updated his online state revenue calculator to make it easier for Connecticut residents to understand how…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to require transparency in prescription drug pricing. He says it would help…
The Connecticut budget that was passed in October is headed for a $208 million dollar deficit by the end of the 2018 fiscal year. That’s according to a…
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo has released a five point plan aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs. Lembo, who administers the state’s…