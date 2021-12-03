Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo resigns for health reasons

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo said he is resigning his position due to an ongoing medical condition. The three-term incumbent announced that his last day in office will be December 31.

It’s been the honor of his life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller, Lembo said. Over 10 years ago voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life, he said, adding that he worked every day to represent his office with honesty, integrity and a focus on the common good. But he said his health simply won’t allow him to continue to serve.

Lembo was diagnosed with a serious heart condition that has recently worsened.

The people of Connecticut will miss Lembo, said state Senate President Martin Looney.

“He certainly is a gifted public servant and I hope and pray that he will be able to return to public life at some point,” Looney said.

Governor Ned Lamont will appoint a successor to complete Lembo’s term, which ends in January 2023.