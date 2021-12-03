© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo resigns for health reasons

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published December 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo (file photo)
Bob Child
/
AP
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo

Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo said he is resigning his position due to an ongoing medical condition. The three-term incumbent announced that his last day in office will be December 31.

It’s been the honor of his life to serve the people of Connecticut as state comptroller, Lembo said. Over 10 years ago voters took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life, he said, adding that he worked every day to represent his office with honesty, integrity and a focus on the common good. But he said his health simply won’t allow him to continue to serve.

Lembo was diagnosed with a serious heart condition that has recently worsened.

The people of Connecticut will miss Lembo, said state Senate President Martin Looney.

“He certainly is a gifted public servant and I hope and pray that he will be able to return to public life at some point,” Looney said.

Governor Ned Lamont will appoint a successor to complete Lembo’s term, which ends in January 2023.

Tags

Connecticut NewsKevin LemboConnecticutEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma