Lamont names Kevin Lembo's former assistant Natalie Braswell to replace him as state comptroller

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has appointed Natalie Braswell of Bloomfield as state comptroller. She will serve out the term of Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who has resigned from the office for health reasons.

Braswell is an attorney who was Lembo’s assistant for 10 years, serving as general counsel and assistant comptroller before moving to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in March. She said she has no political interest in running for the office, just to serve out Lembo’s term.

“It's trying to make sure that legacy that Kevin spent so many years building on sort of finishes on a high note and ends the way that he would have wanted it to end,” Braswell said.

Governor Lamont said that’s why he picked Braswell.

“I wanted Natalie to be able to step into an environment that was not going to be politicized so she could absolutely focus on continuing Kevin’s legacy and give an open shot to folks who want to compete for the job this November,” Lamont said.

Braswell will take over as state comptroller next month. She will serve out Lembo’s term which ends in January 2023.