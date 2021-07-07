'Nobody Expected That To Happen': Connecticut Haitian Reacts To Presidential Assassination

Connecticut residents with ties to Haiti are reacting to the news of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s assassination.

President Moise had faced fierce protest from his opposition, who said he was seeking to install a dictatorship after he failed to hold elections last year.

Angelucci Manigat, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Haitian Voice in Connecticut, said his sources in Haiti are still trying to make sense of what had happened to the president.

“It’s kind of shock because, yes, people wanted him, most people wanted him to go, wanted the president to go, but nobody expected that to happen,” Manigat said.

He said Haitians have been living in danger for years.

“The violence is a matter of structure. It’s a matter of impunity. It’s a long history, because the absence of security is not something that just happened overnight,” Manigat said.

Moise’s assassination coincides with an uptick in gang violence in Haiti, as armed groups have been fighting with each other and police.