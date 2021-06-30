Connecticut Couple Wins Medical Settlement Over Diseased Sperm Donation

A Bristol, Connecticut, couple received a nearly $38 million settlement after a state Superior Court ruled in their favor in a medical malpractice lawsuit against UConn Health.

Jean-Marie Monroe-Lynch received sperm from a donor and became pregnant with twins. The lawsuit said the donor was a carrier for CMV, a herpes virus that causes severe birth defects or fetal death.

It said UConn’s prenatal care team failed to recognize evidence of congenital CMV on a 20-week ultrasound of the twins. One of the twins died in utero, while the other child was born with a brain injury and requires lifetime medical attention.

UConn Health said it “respectfully disagrees” with the ruling and will appeal.