Democrats who control the Connecticut General Assembly have started rolling out the bills they hope to pass this year. They include a $15-an-hour minimum…
The Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives have pledged to push through a bill that would provide more state assistance to eastern…
Connecticut’s budget stalemate continued on Tuesday as the state House of Representatives failed to vote on an override of Governor Dannel Malloy’s veto…
Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz announced today that he’ll schedule a vote on the state’s two-year budget for next Thursday, September 14. The…
The Connecticut House of Representatives voted to approve a state employee labor concession deal that’s expected to save the state $1.5 billion over the…
The Republican minority in the Connecticut House of Representatives presented details of their state budget proposal in Hartford on Tuesday. The state has…
The Connecticut State Senate passed a bill early on Wednesday allowing a new satellite casino to be built by two Native American tribes in East Windsor.…
Connecticut Senate President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said on Wednesday that highway tolls are not a realistic option for the state in its effort to…
In Connecticut a state-run retirement fund for private sector workers is scheduled to begin next January. But it might be in jeopardy due to a…
Democratic Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin is set to be the next speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives. This comes after a meeting…