Connecticut News

Conn. House Democratic Leadership Team Taking Shape

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 19, 2016 at 11:17 AM EDT
aresimowicz_fb_161019.jpg
Office of State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz
/
Facebook
House Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz, Democrat from Berlin

Democratic Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin is set to be the next speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives. This comes after a meeting of House members in Hartford on Tuesday.  

Aresimowicz is the only candidate to replace outgoing speaker Brendan Sharkey of Hamden. Democrats and Republicans are expected to vote to confirm Aresimowicz in January.  

Hartford Representative Matthew Ritter will likely be the new Democratic majority leader.  

Ritter had initially contested the House majority position with New Haven Democratic Representative Toni Walker. Walker pulled out of the race leaving Ritter the only candidate. Walker is now expected to return to her position as co-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

This is all contingent on Aresimowicz and Ritter winning re-election and the Democrats maintaining their majority in the House after the November election. 

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
