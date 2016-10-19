Conn. House Democratic Leadership Team Taking Shape

Democratic Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin is set to be the next speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives. This comes after a meeting of House members in Hartford on Tuesday.

Aresimowicz is the only candidate to replace outgoing speaker Brendan Sharkey of Hamden. Democrats and Republicans are expected to vote to confirm Aresimowicz in January.

Hartford Representative Matthew Ritter will likely be the new Democratic majority leader.

Ritter had initially contested the House majority position with New Haven Democratic Representative Toni Walker. Walker pulled out of the race leaving Ritter the only candidate. Walker is now expected to return to her position as co-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

This is all contingent on Aresimowicz and Ritter winning re-election and the Democrats maintaining their majority in the House after the November election.