Democratic Bill Would Add Homeowner's Tax To Fix Crumbling Foundations

The Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives have pledged to push through a bill that would provide more state assistance to eastern Connecticut homeowners facing the problem of crumbling foundations. They say the bill will be voted on before the legislative session ends in three weeks.

The bill requires Connecticut homeowners pay a $10 surcharge on their insurance premiums in order to raise money for the state to continue a rescue fund for the affected homeowners beyond the five years already budgeted. Lawmakers from other parts of the state have complained that this is an unfair tax.

But Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the five leaders of the General Assembly have decided to move forward with the bill. Aresimowicz says it’s necessary to prevent insolvency in those affected communities and a downturn in the state’s real estate market.

“Regardless of political party we are moving forward, and the $10 surcharge will be the minimum. That will happen before we adjourn session. And we’ll do whatever it takes to make sure it passes the Senate and garners the Governor’s signature.”

House Majority Leader Tom Ritter of Hartford says he hopes their support will give rank-and-file lawmakers political “cover”' to back the concept in an election year.

State officials say as many 35,000 homes built between the early 1980s and about 2011 with concrete from a quarry in eastern Connecticut might be affected.