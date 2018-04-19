© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Democratic Bill Would Add Homeowner's Tax To Fix Crumbling Foundations

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published April 19, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT
Tim Heim's home, built in 1994, in Willington, Conn. The foundation of the house, among others in that part of the state, is failing because of the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite in the concrete.

The Democratic leaders of the Connecticut House of Representatives have pledged to push through a bill that would provide more state assistance to eastern Connecticut homeowners facing the problem of crumbling foundations. They say the bill will be voted on before the legislative session ends in three weeks.  

The bill requires Connecticut homeowners pay a $10 surcharge on their insurance premiums in order to raise money for the state to continue a rescue fund for the affected homeowners beyond the five years already budgeted. Lawmakers from other parts of the state have complained that this is an unfair tax.

But Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the five leaders of the General Assembly have decided to move forward with the bill. Aresimowicz says it’s necessary to prevent insolvency in those affected communities and a downturn in the state’s real estate market.

“Regardless of political party we are moving forward, and the $10 surcharge will be the minimum. That will happen before we adjourn session. And we’ll do whatever it takes to make sure it passes the Senate and garners the Governor’s signature.”

House Majority Leader Tom Ritter of Hartford says he hopes their support will give rank-and-file lawmakers political “cover”' to back the concept in an election year.

State officials say as many 35,000 homes built between the early 1980s and about 2011 with concrete from a quarry in eastern Connecticut might be affected.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
