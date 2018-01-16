© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo Says He'll Wait For Probe Before Judging Senator Klein

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 16, 2018 at 10:24 AM EST
jeffreyklein_aphanspennink_180111.jpg
Hans Pennink
/
AP
New York Senate Independent Democratic Conference Leader Jeff Klein.

Governor Cuomo, in his first public comments since a key Senate leader was accused of sexual harassment, says he wants investigations to play out before he makes any judgments.

Senate Independent Democratic Leader Jeff Klein, a Cuomo ally, has been accused of forcibly kissing a former staffer, a charge Klein adamantly denies.

The Senator has asked the state’s ethics commission to investigate, saying he’s willing to cooperate. Cuomo, speaking on Long Island, says he’s also waiting for the results of that inquiry.

There’s going to be an independent investigation,” said Cuomo, who said he immediately called for an independent probe when he heard of the allegations on January 10. “I think we should wait to see what that investigation says.”

Cuomo says he thinks “it’s good thing” that women are coming forward, and says he will push for a uniform anti-sexual harassment policy in all branches of state government, as well as set up a private complaint reporting system for victims.   

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkJeff Kleinsexual misconduct
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt