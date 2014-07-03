© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Union "certain" Democrats will control Albany

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 3, 2014 at 5:18 PM EDT
AP29788924691_crop.jpg
AP/Mike Groll

The influential labor union 32BJ SEIU endorsed State Senator Jeff Klein Thursday. The endorsement is the latest in a series of moves that stands to put Democrats back in charge of Albany.

After Democrats appeared to win control of the State Senate in 2010 Klein stopped caucusing with them and started the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference which aligns itself with Republicans.

At the root of this unique arrangement is significant differences between suburban Democrats and New York City Democrats. With Republicans in charge of Albany things like the MTA payroll tax were kept at bay and resources like state school aide disproportionately stayed in wealthy districts, including many on Long Island.

But this arrangement looks to be at an end.

In May New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vowed to help Democrats win the election in November. Then Klein said he would end IDC's alliance with Republicans.

Now 32BJ, one of the largest unions in the state, is essentially authenticating Klein's shift away from Republicans.

"We are very glad the IDC has promised to caucus with the rest of the Democratic conference," said Hector Figueroa, President of 32BJ, the 145,000-member union representing service workers.

“Democrats in the past may have benefited from working with Republicans, just as the unions have. But we have come to realize the well is now dry and there is no water that can be gotten from it.”

When Klein announced he would rejoin Democrats he left a small opening to reconsider after the election. But that opening now appears closed.

Figueroa says he is "certain" Klein and Cuomo will keep their word and not go back to working with Republicans.

"Everyone in this coalition intends to follow their word," he said.

He said if either official did not keep their word he and his members will begin looking at the next election. 

Tags

Long Island NewsSkelosJeff KleinGovernor Andrew CuomoPolitics-LI32BJ SEIU
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Related Content
Load More