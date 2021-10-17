-
A second man from the New Haven area has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.Federal authorities say Kevin Iman McCormick, 26…
-
Attention is on President Trump’s failed health care plan and possible ties to Russia. But U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says the Trump…
-
A Middle East expert is advising the incoming Trump Administration not to allow the war on ISIS to dominate the presidency. Austin Long, a Columbia…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has expressed his sorrow over the terror attacks in Brussels on Tuesday morning. The Islamic State, or ISIS, has taken…
-
An ex-con seeking to prove he was worthy of joining the Islamic State group planned to carry out a New Year's Eve attack at an upstate New York bar using…
-
In a speech at the Oval Office on Sunday, days after a couple in San Bernardino, California, killed 14 people in a mass shooting, President Barack Obama…
-
Connecticut Democrat Jim Himes of the Fourth Congressional District and Republican challenger Dan Debicella debated Monday night at the University of…