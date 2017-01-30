© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

After 24 Hours, Stony Brook Student Released From JFK Detention

WSHU | By Demi Guo
Published January 30, 2017 at 2:35 PM EST
Vahideh-Rasekhi-012917-3.jpg
Courtesy of Stony Brook Press
/
Vahideh Rasekhi, a doctoral student at Stony Brook University, speaks to the media after being held at John F. Kennedy Airport for over 24 hours. An Iranian citizen, Rasekhi has lived in the U.S. for over 10 years.

A Stony Brook doctoral student has been released after being detained at John F. Kennedy Airport following President Trump’s executive order barring citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian citizen, was released Sunday afternoon after being held for over 24 hours.

“I was scared. I was super scared that I gonna go back, that I’m going to be deported. I came here legally!”

She said she was looking forward to getting some rest, to “go home, relax. I haven’t slept in more than 48 hours. I’m so tired, I don’t know how I look, I’m exhausted.”

Rasekhi returned to Iran in November to visit family. She has lived in the United States for more than 10 years.

Stony Brook is advising students from the seven countries named in the executive order from traveling outside of the United States unless absolutely necessary.

To learn more, go to the Stony Brook Press.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandStony Brook UniversityimmigrationIranDonald Trump
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan