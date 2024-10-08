Blumenthal urges Israel not to strike Iranian nuclear facilities

Israel should not strike Iranian nuclear facilities in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“Widening the escalation of the war to include Iran may not be in Israel's interest, or that of the U.S. And a nuclear-armed Iran is a threat not just to the U.S. but to the world,” Blumenthal said at a press briefing at the King David hotel in Jerusalem on Monday.

He spoke after he and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The senators had traveled to Israel for the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

“The focus must be on de-escalation, and any enduring peace for the region has to include a two-state solution for the Palestinians,” Blumenthal said. "I’ve supported a two-state solution, I believe it is still a worthwhile goal.”

“I’m not sure it is achievable in the present circumstance, immediately, but I do believe that there is a path achievable toward self-determination and self-governance,” he added.

The Israeli government has said it would respond to the Iranian attack.