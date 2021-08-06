Poll: 7 in 10 New Yorkers Think Cuomo Should Resign

A Quinnipiac University poll said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s public support is eroding — 70% of New Yorkers polled think the third-term Democrat should resign.

Respondents said by a 63-20 percent margin that Cuomo should be impeached and removed from office, 55% think he should be charged with a crime, and 65% think he sexually harassed multiple women.

Seven in 10 said Cuomo has lost his ability to govern, and his job approval rating dropped to a 28% approve with 63% disapproving — his lowest rating since taking office in 2011.

Cuomo has denied findings by the state attorney general that he sexually harassed 11 women and oversaw a toxic workplace.