A bill before the Connecticut General Assembly's Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee would place a tax on hedge funds. For some Democrats in…
Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, is stepping down. Dalio posted a public note that he will no longer lead…
Federal prosecutors have charged seven money managers from the hedge fund Platinum Partners with defrauding investors of $1 billion. The fund made risky…
For the second time in six months, Connecticut’s State Bond Commission has approved a multi-million dollar tax incentive package to keep a hedge fund…
Republican lawmakers are questioning why a Connecticut commission voted to give millions of dollars to the world’s largest hedge fund, when state programs…