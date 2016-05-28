© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgewater, World's Largest Hedge Fund, Receives Aid From Conn.

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published May 28, 2016 at 9:42 AM EDT
dollars_pixabay.jpg
Pixabay

Republican lawmakers are questioning why a Connecticut commission voted to give millions of dollars to the world’s largest hedge fund, when state programs that serve vulnerable residents are being cut to bridge a state budget gap.

Bridgewater Associates manages about $150 billion in investments for institutional clients. On Friday the State Bond Commission approved $22 million in loans and grants so the firm can update its offices.  

State Rep. Christopher Davis (R-Ellington) voted against the grant.

“We’re using public funds in order to fund a major corporation. A major corporation that can afford to do this themselves.”  

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy said Connecticut had to make the deal because it needs to compete with other states.

“I have repeatedly said that I wish we didn’t compete that way. That dollars were not part of the competition but the reality is that they are part of the competition.”  

The state’s Department of Economic and Community Development says the deal will create 750 new jobs and keep 1,400 existing jobs.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutBridgewater AssociatesGovernor Dannel MalloyHedge FundsConn. Department of Economic and Community DevelopmentConn. Bond Commission
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
Related Content
Load More