Gov. Dannel Malloy

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants to restart bipartisan budget talks with legislative leaders, saying Connecticut must change its ways to make the state's…
Union leaders in Connecticut say they're concerned that lawmakers are looking first to state employees for savings in Governor Dannel Malloy’s proposed…
New congestion tolling, higher sales and gas taxes, and increased licensing fees are among a list of ideas presented Friday on how to help fund Gov.…
General Electric has announced that it’s moving its global headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut to Boston. GE’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced that he will make more than $102 million in new cuts to the state's budget. The cuts include more than $63…
Update: April 30- The Connecticut Legislature's Finance Committee has approved a plan that includes tax hikes of $1.8 billion over two years.The plan…
When Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy delivers his budget proposal to lawmakers next week, it’ll include funding for a comprehensive study of Long…