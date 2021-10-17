-
A bill before a Connecticut legislative committee would bar the public release of seized property in cases that don’t lead to arrests. Critics say the…
The Connecticut Supreme Court says state police must release disturbing writings and other belongings of the man who shot 20 children and six educators at…
Twenty state and national groups supporting a bill that would strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Law are urging Governor Cuomo to sign the…
In Connecticut a bill before the legislature seeks to limit frivolous complaints to the state’s Freedom of Information Commission.Republican State…
The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered a judge to hold another hearing to determine whether the names of some University of Connecticut animal…
Connecticut newspaper publishers are pushing back against a proposal to remove a state requirement that municipalities place public notices in newspapers.…