Sandy Hook Shooter Writings Must Be Released, Conn. Supreme Court Rules

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 24, 2018 at 10:12 AM EDT
connecticutsupremecourt_wcjohnphelan_181024.jpg
John Phelan
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford

The Connecticut Supreme Court says state police must release disturbing writings and other belongings of the man who shot 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

State police seized the gunman’s belongings from his Newtown home shortly after the shooting. Among them are journals, violent stories and a spreadsheet ranking mass murders. State police then rejected a Freedom of Information request from the Hartford Courant to view the items.

Now Connecticut’s highest court has ruled 5-0 in favor of the newspaper and the state’s Freedom of Information Commission. It said the shooter’s belongings aren’t exempt from state open records laws. It’s not immediately clear when the items will be released.

