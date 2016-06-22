© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Hearing Ordered In UConn Animal Research FOIA Case

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2016 at 12:24 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered a judge to hold another hearing to determine whether the names of some University of Connecticut animal researchers can be kept secret to protect their safety.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is seeking the names and grant numbers of UConn researchers found to have violated the national Animal Welfare Act or National Institutes of Health guidelines for the use of animals in research.

The state Department of Administrative Services argued successfully before the state's Freedom of Information Commission that the information was exempted under Connecticut's FOI law.

But a Superior Court judge disagreed, saying the state had failed to prove a safety risk to the researchers.

The high court Wednesday ruled the judge applied the wrong standard in reviewing the case.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutFOIAConn. Supreme CourtPETAAnimal ResearchConn. Department of Administrative Services
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press