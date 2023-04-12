© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Hundreds of families in Bridgeport public housing could face eviction

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT.jpg
Bridgeport City Website
/

An advocacy group in Bridgeport, Connecticut says hundreds of families in public housing are at risk of eviction.

Dione Dwyer lives in P. T. Barnum Apartments, the city’s largest public housing complex. She’s part of a group that advocates for residents.

“They feel exactly how anybody would feel," she said. "A little mistrusted. A little shocked, a little worried. Anybody that was late is wondering if they're on the list to be evicted. I myself could be on that list.”

Dwyer blamed decades of mismanagement for leaving residents without options to avoid the risk of eviction.

Jillian Baldwin is with Park City Communities, which runs the city’s public housing. She said reports aren’t true that the agency has announced hundreds of evictions. But she said they could happen without state and local assistance.

“What we communicated to our city officials is that we had 502 families who had rental arrearages on the books," Baldwin said. "And if we didn't come up with a solid plan, they could be facing eviction in the coming months. So this was a housing authority, advocating on behalf of our residents, being proactive.”

Baldwin adds the agency is working hard to remove a distinction from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development that lists Bridgeport’s public housing as "troubled."

Tags
Connecticut News BridgeportPublic HousingEvictionsDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin