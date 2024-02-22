CT considers expanding eviction protection for renters

Tenants who rent in Connecticut could get more protection against evictions in a bill under consideration by the state General Assembly.

It would protect tenants from no-fault evictions in apartment buildings with at least five units and in mobile-home parks. That’s called just-cause protection.

Hannah Srajer is the head of the Connecticut Tenants’ Union. She said she’d like to see that bill strengthened even further — including all apartment building sizes.

“But we’re not gonna wait around for the General Assembly to take action while more of us lose our homes," she said. "Policy solutions are not moving fast enough to meet the housing crisis. This is the bare-minimum policy, and renters want it, we need it and we’re not gonna wait around forever.”

New Jersey and several other states have just-cause protections.

Lawmakers are also considering new funds for the state’s security deposit assistance fund and more money for efforts to end homelessness. Another bill would require a 60-day notice for rent increases.