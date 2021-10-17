-
Police reform advocates are criticizing a Nassau County bill that would increase protections for police and other first responders under human rights…
Police reform advocates said Suffolk County is still conducting certain traffic searches that were banned in March as part of state-mandated police…
Nassau County announced a committee to increase the number of non-white police officers. Right now, about 87% of the department is white — far less…
Advocates want New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to reject Nassau County’s submission for state-mandated police reform after the Attorney General’s office…
After adding last-minute changes pushed for by community advocates, Suffolk County lawmakers approved a state-mandated police reform plan. The changes,…
The Nassau County Legislature approved a state-mandated police reform plan that equips officers with body cameras, diverts some 911 calls to mental health…
After much resistance, Suffolk County publicly released its policy on how it uses body cameras. The long-sought policy raises several concerns for civil…
Nassau County lawmakers moved a police reform plan to its final stage with minimal changes from what the police originally proposed three months ago. The…
Community groups on Long Island rallied outside of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's office on Monday to call on lawmakers to adopt the so-called…
Democrats in Nassau County have proposed a series of amendments to the reform plan drafted by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. The amendments include a…