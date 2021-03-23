© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
A New York City protester holds up a "Black Lives Matter" sign on Sept. 23, 2020, following a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Mandated Police Reform In New York
WSHU's Charles Lane follows the different paths taken by Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island to undergo mandated police reform.

Nassau Legislature Approves Police Reform Plan Over Objections Of Reform Advocates

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published March 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT
bodycamera_apdamiandovarganes_170217.jpg
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP

The Nassau County Legislature approved a state-mandated police reform plan that equips officers with body cameras, diverts some 911 calls to mental health experts and collects and publishes data on a wide range of issues.

The plan did not adopt a number of amendments that police reform advocates pushed for including civilian oversight, an independent inspector general and removing police from schools.

Eight Democrats attempted to delay the final vote another week to have their amendments considered. Three Democrats — all African American — voted against approving the final plan saying that it didn’t address racial disparities in policing.

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder was repeatedly grilled on why more Black Nassau residents are subjected to use of force than white residents. Ryder rebuked the assertion that his police department is racist. He was backed up by Republican Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello.

“This is not a racist institution. The bottom line is that the Nassau County Police Department has been tremendously successful. We have the lowest crime rate in a generation,” Nicolello said. “But we do have continuing threats and we need to focus on those threats.”

The meeting was tense with emotion and was preceded by a two-hour appeal from advocates led by civil rights lawyer Fredrick Brewington.

“If indeed it can’t be done in the quiet of a hollowed chamber we will go to the streets,” Brewington said.

Brewington and other reformers wanted the Legislature to wait a week to read two more amendments to the plan. They left the chamber after the attempt to delay the vote failed.

Tags

NewsNassau CountyBody CamerasCharles LanePolice ReformEO203
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane