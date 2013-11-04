© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Haven mayoral candidates in a last push for votes

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 4, 2013 at 12:24 AM EST
harpelickertogether_131104_6.jpg
Ebong Udoma
/

Tuesday’s election for mayor in New Haven, Connecticut, pits a veteran state politician against a relative newcomer. Sixty-six year-old state Senator Toni Harp, a New Haven resident for the past 40 years, hopes her 20 years of experience at the state Capitol will help sway voters her way. Thirty eight-year-old city Alderman Justin Elicker has lived in New Haven for six years. He hopes his newcomer status will attract enough voters to swing the election his way.

