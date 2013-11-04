New Haven mayoral candidates in a last push for votes

Tuesday’s election for mayor in New Haven, Connecticut, pits a veteran state politician against a relative newcomer. Sixty-six year-old state Senator Toni Harp, a New Haven resident for the past 40 years, hopes her 20 years of experience at the state Capitol will help sway voters her way. Thirty eight-year-old city Alderman Justin Elicker has lived in New Haven for six years. He hopes his newcomer status will attract enough voters to swing the election his way.