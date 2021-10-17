-
A second Connecticut facility has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for failing to comply with COVID-19 related guidelines.Leisure Care LLC…
Nursing homes in Connecticut are able to resume indoor visitations. State health officials have revoked previous orders that limited visitations at long…
The National Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help Connecticut officials inspect nursing homes.Nearly half of Connecticut’s…
Smith House in Stamford, Connecticut is one of only two nursing homes operated by a city or town in the state. But city leaders are struggling to keep up…