Economy-LI

-
It is still against the law in New York for stores to add “surcharges” to customers. But it is not a crime to offer a “discount” to cash customers.The…
-
A new study shows New York’s economic recovery since the Great Recession has been uneven across the state.Over the last seven years, sales tax revenue has…
-
New York's top bank regulator wants to lead the federal government in aggressively cracking down on errant corporations.Last week the New York Department…
-
Long Island is experiencing a spike in "zombie" homes—properties that are often abandoned after their owners receive a notice of foreclosure. They can…
-
A new survey finds that Wall Street bonuses this year will be flat despite strong gains in the stock market.This comes as hundreds of new rules take…
-
Bank regulators in New York are accusing the nation's largest subprime mortgage lender of errors that might have harmed hundreds of thousands of…
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission says 2014 has brought a record number of fines against traders and others who sought to mislead investors.This year…
-
New York’s top banking regulator says he plans to relax pending rules set to govern Bitcoin and other virtual currencies. The more startup-friendly…
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged a New York trading firm with the largest fine ever for breaking rules designed to keep risky trades…
-
In separate actions, New York officials are cracking down on companies taking advantage of troubled borrowers. The Department of Financial Services issued…