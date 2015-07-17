© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Study Shows NY State Economic Recovery Uneven

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 17, 2015 at 1:22 PM EDT
patchogue.jpg
Wikipedia user DanTD/Wikipedia
/

A new study shows New York’s economic recovery since the Great Recession has been uneven across the state.

Over the last seven years, sales tax revenue has increased steadily in New York City, while the rest of the state, including Long Island, has struggled. That’s a problem for communities like Suffolk County that rely on sales tax revenue to pay the bills.

Mark LaVigne, the deputy director of the New York State Association of Counties, said Long Island’s elected officials don’t want to raise property taxes to make up for the sales tax revenue.

“Those counties receive more revenue to run their programs and services from the sales tax than they do from the property tax,” he said. “So when see numbers like we are seeing that are flat or just growing a minor bit, we’re concerned.”

LaVigne said Suffolk County sales tax revenue has grown less than one percent so far this year. That’s still higher than the state average, but New York City has grown almost three percent.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandRecessionEconomy-LI
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane