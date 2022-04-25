Earth Week 2022 NENC

-
Food waste creates costly greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling it can help.
More than 100 volunteers hand-planted 20,000 stems of beach grass along an 800-foot stretch of Lobsterville Beach last week. By using this all-natural defense against erosion, the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe hopes to protect its homelands on Martha’s Vineyard from the impacts of climate change.
As capacity shortages in slaughterhouses complicate business for livestock farmers, two specialty sausage makers are starting their own animal processing facility.
The northernmost reaches of Somerset County in Maine could become one of the last strongholds of syrup production in New England.