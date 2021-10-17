-
On Monday the New Haven Museum is hosting storytelling sessions to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Amy Durbin, the director of Education…
-
For thousands of people across the country, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day of service to their community. About 500 volunteers in Bridgeport,…
-
Cornell William Brooks was a Yale Law student in 1990. He remembers when students scribbled out their grievances with racism then posted them on a campus…
-
Almost 50 years ago, a Hartford man was part of an event that changed the course of the civil rights movement. Leroy Moton was born in Selma, Alabama. As…