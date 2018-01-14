New Haven Museum Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Storytelling Sessions

On Monday the New Haven Museum is hosting storytelling sessions to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Amy Durbin, the director of Education at the New Haven Museum, says that there will be three storytellers who will share information not only on King’s role in the civil rights movement, but his relationship with Connecticut.

“He actually spent quite a bit of his time here over the summers, he worked actually in the tobacco fields up in northern Connecticut. So he also has an impact in civil rights but also the environment.”

Durbin says that she thinks the event highlights the way people of all different backgrounds can come together and work towards social and environmental justice.

“We just want as many people from New Haven, the greater New Haven, the Connecticut area to come and learn about what they can do based upon what Dr. King and his contemporaries were able to achieve.”

Groups including New Haven Story Project will also set up booths at the event, to collect oral histories from New Haven residents. The event, organized by the Yale Peabody Museum, is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free.