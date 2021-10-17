-
The state’s ongoing fiscal crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to temporary funding reductions for some cities and postponed planned pay raises…
Disability rights advocates contend Connecticut officials haven’t done enough to ensure people with intellectual disabilities, including those who may…
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island renewed his call for increased accountability at the New York Justice Center, which is charged with…
The Long Island Rail Road will give people with disabilities extra help when boarding a train, with kiosks that will get the attention of railroad…
The state comptroller has announced that New York joins 28 other states in offering a program that will help people with disabled children save money for…