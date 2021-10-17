-
Some Connecticut and Long Island residents brought into the country illegally by their parents have mixed feelings about the U.S. Supreme Court upholding…
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s DACA decision. Both Democrats say Congress should…
Connecticut law students studying under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, are asking state superior judges to let them take the…
Connecticut Dreamers have finally gotten what they’ve long lobbied state lawmakers for…the passage of a bill that allows undocumented students to qualify…
Young people who were brought to the country illegally as minors gathered in Hartford on Monday with Senator Richard Blumenthal. They asked Congress to…
In the midst of a national debate on immigration, the New York State Assembly this week passed a bill to give children of undocumented immigrants access…
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading a coalition of 16 states in suing the Trump administration in order to overturn the decision…
Connecticut DACA recipients say they are disappointed that Congress passed a second stopgap funding bill without an immigration deal.DACA, Deferred Action…
Connecticut college students joined more than 1,000 peers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to demand that Congress pass a Dream Act, legislation which…
Some Connecticut recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, say they still worry about their futures. That’s even though a…