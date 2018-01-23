Connecticut DACA Recipients Wait, And Wait, For Legislation

Connecticut DACA recipients say they are disappointed that Congress passed a second stopgap funding bill without an immigration deal.

DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is the Obama-era program that grants two-year work permits to people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Camila Bortolleto was one of those kids. Bortolleto says this is the second time Republican leaders have said they will talk about DACA before the next budget deadline.

“The promise to take up some kind of immigration bill, some kind of immigration discussion is definitely not what we were hoping for. We were hoping for something to be passed…All we got was kind of another promise. We don’t know if we can trust the Republicans at this point. Or anyone in Congress, for that matter.”

Bortolleto says she hopes Congress will take action on DACA before government funding runs out on February 8.

She says several of her peers started being deported last year. That was after the Trump administration canceled the DACA program and left Congress to create an alternative.