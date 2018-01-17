Connecticut Youth Join DACA Demonstration In D.C.

Connecticut college students joined more than 1,000 peers in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to demand that Congress pass a Dream Act, legislation which would offer legal status to migrants who entered the country illegally as children.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., met with some of the so-called DREAMers. Blumenthal says he has to act.

“The Dreamers who have come to Washington, D.C., are vital to persuading my colleagues that we must protect them against the mass draconian deportation. We must do it this week.”

Blumenthal says Congress has until Friday to pass a government spending bill. DREAMers say that their Act should be attached to the bill.

Last year, the Trump administration canceled the Obama-era program to let DREAMers live and work in the country. A federal judge halted the order. Now the Justice Department says it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.