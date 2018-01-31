© 2021 WSHU
AG Schneiderman: Dismantling DACA Violates Due Process

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 31, 2018 at 11:10 AM EST
schneiderman_apsethwenig_160321.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading a coalition of 16 states in suing the Trump administration in order to overturn the decision to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, was in federal court in New York to argue several motions in the case.

The federal government sought to dismiss the suit, while the states wanted an injunction to stop the shutdown of the program.

Schneiderman says the so-called “DREAMers” work and play by the rules, and contribute to society.

“I’m here, representing a large group of states, because our state universities rely on DREAMers, our state hospitals rely on DREAMers. They work for state agencies and community agencies. They have children who are American citizens.”

The lawsuit alleges the Trump administration targeted Mexicans with its decision to end DACA last year. Schneiderman says that is in violation of the Due Process Clause of the Constitution.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont have joined the suit.

NewsConnecticutNew YorkimmigrationEric SchneidermanDACA
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
