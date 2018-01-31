AG Schneiderman: Dismantling DACA Violates Due Process

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is leading a coalition of 16 states in suing the Trump administration in order to overturn the decision to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, was in federal court in New York to argue several motions in the case.

The federal government sought to dismiss the suit, while the states wanted an injunction to stop the shutdown of the program.

Schneiderman says the so-called “DREAMers” work and play by the rules, and contribute to society.

“I’m here, representing a large group of states, because our state universities rely on DREAMers, our state hospitals rely on DREAMers. They work for state agencies and community agencies. They have children who are American citizens.”

The lawsuit alleges the Trump administration targeted Mexicans with its decision to end DACA last year. Schneiderman says that is in violation of the Due Process Clause of the Constitution.

Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont have joined the suit.