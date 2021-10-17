-
New York has approved the purchase by CVS of insurance giant Aetna. This last hurdle clears the way for what analysts say will be increasing integration…
Connecticut officials have received official assurances that CVS Health Corp. will keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford for at least the next decade.The pledge is…
Two Connecticut-based health insurance companies are rushing into the pharmacy business. Hartford-based Aetna said in December it would merge with CVS,…
The attorney generals of 19 states and territories, including Connecticut, want health care companies that offer pharmacy benefits to step up programs to…
Shoppers at a CVS pharmacy in downtown Stamford had a mixed reaction Wednesday to the news that the national chain plans to stop selling tobacco products…