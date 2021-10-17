-
A Connecticut agency set up to help fix the problem of crumbling foundations says fewer homeowners have applied for state help than had been…
The insurance agency tasked with helping Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations says it won’t pay for new construction until it gets more money…
A group of Connecticut lawmakers wants the state to investigate insurance companies in connection with thousands of crumbling home foundations.Thousands…
Some Connecticut condominium associations with crumbling foundations can seek financial help from a state-run insurance company.The company says…
Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations have started to receive payments from an insurance company set up by the state.About 500 homeowners have…
In Connecticut, one of the new laws that took effect Tuesday places a $12-a-year surcharge on all homeowner insurance policies in the state. The money…
The Hartford-based insurance company Travelers says it’s giving $5 million to set up a program to help its customers in Connecticut with crumbling home…
Thousands of homeowners in Connecticut dealing with crumbling foundations will have to wait a little longer for financial help. The state insurance…
The head of an insurance company charged with paying back Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations says state funds are short – by a wide…
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson pledged Monday to work with federal, state and local officials to help thousands of Connecticut…