Travelers Fund Will Help Policyholders With Crumbling Foundations

The Hartford-based insurance company Travelers says it’s giving $5 million to set up a program to help its customers in Connecticut with crumbling home foundations.

The fund is for Travelers policyholders – and that’s in addition to money homeowners can receive from a state fund to help replace foundations built decades ago with faulty concrete.

Travelers says the money can be used for expenses like replacing landscaping or decks which are not covered by the state program.

As many as 35,000 homes in Connecticut and Massachusetts have been affected. State officials say they hope other insurers will follow Travelers lead and that the federal government will eventually step in.