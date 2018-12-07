© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Travelers Fund Will Help Policyholders With Crumbling Foundations

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 7, 2018 at 7:34 AM EST
crumblingfoundations_apjessicahill_181023.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson leaves a home with a crumbling foundation in Willington, Conn., in June.

The Hartford-based insurance company Travelers says it’s giving $5 million to set up a program to help its customers in Connecticut with crumbling home foundations.

The fund is for Travelers policyholders – and that’s in addition to money homeowners can receive from a state fund to help replace foundations built decades ago with faulty concrete.

Travelers says the money can be used for expenses like replacing landscaping or decks which are not covered by the state program.

As many as 35,000 homes in Connecticut and Massachusetts have been affected. State officials say they hope other insurers will follow Travelers lead and that the federal government will eventually step in.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
