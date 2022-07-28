© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Avangrid denies wrongly suing customers for unpaid bills during the pandemic

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT
electricsubstation_th_gfrompixabay_190404.jpg
Pixabay
/

Energy provider Avangrid defended itself during hearings before the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Wednesday over its controversial billing practices during the pandemic.

The state’s Office of Consumer Counsel obtained more than 300 court judgments against customers of Avangrid and the state’s largest energy provider Eversource back in March.

They argued that those companies wrongly sued customers for unpaid bills during the pandemic.

Kathy Wasilnak, supervisor of credits and collections for Avangrid, said the claims made by the counsel were inaccurate.

“There were some orders that had been in the queue that got put on hold,” said Wasilnak. “In trying to clear those up so that we did not end up processing anything, they were cleared out, but they showed up on our reports.”

Wasilnak also said Avangrid has extended offers to customers for loan and billing assistance programs as the pandemic continues.

